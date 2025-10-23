The electronics and information technology ministry’s proposal to include the recycling of rare earth materials in the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for rare-earth permanent magnets (REPMs), as reported, makes sense.

However, the ministry of heavy industries that is crafting the REPM scheme is reportedly reluctant, since raw material supplies are the concern of the mining ministry and it would eat into the outlay for the 6,000 tonnes of REPMs it wants made in India.

Globally, these special magnets have a seller’s market right now, given China’s grip on these as well as the mining, refining and supply of rare earths; Beijing has begun using its heft as a trade weapon in the form of export clamps. Since all this makes local recycling of rare earths a business opportunity, it may seem that no subsidy is required.

What’s beyond doubt is that we need a surge in the recycling of vital inputs that go into batteries and other electric vehicle (EV) components. Technologies for this are evolving rapidly and we must make the most of these developments.

Rare Earth Recycling for Europe, a four-year project that the EU started in 2015, came up with various techniques for the recovery of rare earth elements from used stuff. While these are yet to be widely licensed on a commercial basis, even better technology might have emerged since.

Redwood Materials, a company set up by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, recycles just about everything that’s valuable in EVs, starting with battery chemicals. Its know-how includes calibrated pyrolysis, by which materials are heated carefully to vaporize and recover some materials, leaving a molten residue for further separation, and the selective precipitation of desired materials by dissolving composites in acid and then changing the temperature and acidity level to get them.

Redwood even got Stanford University to certify that its recovery and recycling deliver 70-80% lower emissions than the same quantities produced from fresh mining. There is no loss of quality either.

The only hitch is that extracting rare earths from junked contraptions instead of the ground is an R&D-intensive activity and R&D has not been the forte of Indian industry, especially beyond the circle of a few startups. It would take powerful incentives to persuade companies to venture into a field where success is not assured.

Recycling electronic waste is not just a way of reducing supply uncertainty by recovering valuable minerals at lower ecological and financial costs than fresh mining, but also a way to reduce the harm caused by e-waste being dumped into landfills, which lets toxic chemicals leach into the soil and groundwater sources.

The UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2024 estimates that the output of e-waste grew 82% from its 2010 level to reach 62 million tonnes in 2022 and will grow to 82 million tonnes by 2030.

India churns out the world’s third largest tonnage of e-waste. If we get our act together on recycling, we would get access to relatively cheap inputs by recovering rare earths and other minerals. Neodymium, a rare earth used for making very strong permanent magnets, is found in everything from motors, generators, cordless power tools and loud speakers to headphones and hard disks.

When these exhaust their service life and are discarded, they represent a lode outside China’s control, albeit scattered and merged with other things. The right mix of incentives can bring them together and yield the rare-earth security we need and seek.