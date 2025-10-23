India must master rare earth recycling—and not just to ease China’s chokehold
Summary
Amid a global scramble for rare earths, India needs to invest in extracting these from used contraptions. A PLI programme has been proposed for it, but a subsidy aimed at R&D for the tech enablers we’ll require to make a go of it could help
The electronics and information technology ministry’s proposal to include the recycling of rare earth materials in the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for rare-earth permanent magnets (REPMs), as reported, makes sense.
