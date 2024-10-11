Opinion
The legacy of Ratan Tata is about the future more than the past
Summary
- The late former chief of the Tata Group is best remembered for the course he set, be it his commitment to India-centric globalization, capacity to resist fashionable trends or adherence to foundational principles—all of which should hold us in good stead.
Of all that Ratan Tata did, he will be best remembered for how he helped fulfil the vision of India’s founding fathers. When the country emerged from its dark days of colonial occupation, the new state’s architecture needed an industrial backbone.
