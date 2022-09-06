Ratan Tata’s public silence on Mistry’s passing is unseemly3 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 03:00 PM IST
- A public statement by Tata would have set an example, and provided the template for the rest of Corporate India.
Ratan Tata strides across the Indian corporate firmament like a colossus, having set exemplary standards in corporate governance and probity in business dealings. He is widely respected across different spheres–whether business, political or academic– for conducting his corporate affairs with dignity and a certain degree of righteousness.