Ratan Tata’s public silence on Mistry’s passing is unseemly

Which is why, given Ratan Tata’s stature as a statesman for India Inc and his past record of public courtesy, it all seems a bit unseemly. A public statement would have set an example, provided the template for the rest of Corporate India. Ratan Tata, through his tenure in the Tata Group, has set an example for numerous budding Indian entrepreneurs on how to align corporate life with values and ethics. Which is why a public statement condoling Cyrus Mistry’s death would have provided them with an additional lesson on dignity and civility, qualities that Ratan Tata has come to epitomise in real life. The purposeful silence also sits at odds with the Tata Group’s corporate culture–of ploughing back profits into various charities, standing out as India Inc’s consummate corporate citizens–and leaves younger generations with a flawed paradigm.