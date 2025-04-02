Ratan Tata’s will: Why the Tata model is still an inspiration for the rich
Summary
- Ratan Tata’s relatively modest wealth, as seen in his bequest, reflects the Tata Group’s structural orientation. Its commitment to charity should inspire today’s billionaires even if the Tata structure itself seems outdated.
For a business group whose market value peaked above $400 billion last year, it’s remarkable that the man who had long been at its helm was not even a billionaire. The personal wealth of Ratan N. Tata (1937–2024), as revealed by his will that awaits execution, has broadly been estimated at ₹3,800 crore. This works out to $444 million, a sliver that would hardly be visible in a pie-chart of what the Tata Group is worth.