Ratan Tata’s will: Why the Tata model is still an inspiration for the rich

As reported, while Tata’s will assigns his shares in Tata Sons to the Foundation by his name, his wider equity portfolio will be shared with the Trust, including his investments in various startups. As for the rest of his financial holdings, a third has been left to his half-sisters Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, and another third to Mohini M. Dutta, a former Tata employee. Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy N. Tata gets a half-shared bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu, with the other half left to his half-brother Noel Tata and Noel’s mother Simone Tata. An Alibaug estate has been willed to Mehli Mistry.