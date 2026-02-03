Rathin Roy: Why the budget lacks the coherence needed to tackle India’s real economic challenges
Fiscal prudence and a push for better tax administration are welcome, but a larger question remains unanswered: Why has prosperity failed to show up across the economy? The budget does not offer a coherent explanation. It’s not just markets that were disappointed.
This budget has been commendably prudent and tries to alleviate the harassment that marks India’s exploitative and litigious tax system. It does little else. This is because the government is severely fiscally-constrained and lacks a coherent economic narrative.