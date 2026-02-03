The move to target debt rather than an annual fiscal deficit is just optics. Indian public debt is overwhelmingly rupee-denominated. It transfers resources from Indians to their government and is hence not a ‘burden’ equivalent to private debt (foreign debt is a different matter). The debt-to-GDP ratio is a confusing metric—debt is a stock and GDP a flow, so tracking marginal changes in the debt-to-GDP ratio makes little analytical sense. The flow-equivalent change in debt as a ratio of GDP is fully determined by the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio.