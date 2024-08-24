The unravelling of a financial titan: Ravi Parthasarathy and the IL&FS scandal
SummaryIL&FS became a key player in India’s infrastructure development by early 2000. However, behind this success, the company was amassing a colossal debt, leading to a financial catastrophe. Discover how IL&FS’s downfall unfolded and the role of its enigmatic leader, Ravi Parthasarathy
Ravi Parthasarathy was the blue-eyed boy of Indian finance through the 1980s all the way into the early 2000s. Sadly, he is remembered today for a financial scam running into thousands of crores. While the exact size of the debt he had run up isn’t clear, estimates place it safely above ₹90,000 crore. To put that in perspective Vijay Mallya, who was accused of fraud and money laundering, owes Indian banks ₹9,000 crore. Another high-profile accused Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal owes about ₹7,000 crore to various banks.