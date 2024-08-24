The unravelling of a financial titan: Ravi Parthasarathy and the IL&FS scandal

By October 2018, with the financial markets on edge and rumours of banks collapsing under the weight of unpaid loans, the government replaced the entire board with a new six-member board led by ace banker Uday Kotak. Its main job was to unravel the complex matrix in which IL&FS was merely the holding company for dozens of firm's several subsidiaries and various joint ventures. Of its total debt, ₹57,000 crore was owed to public sector banks. However, the biggest direct damage from the collapse of IL&FS was suffered by corporations like the DHFL, which went through its own meltdown.