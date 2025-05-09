Nitin Pai: Operation Sindoor sets a new normal for India’s strategy
SummaryIt’s clear that India will respond with hard military force to terror attacks that stem from Pakistan and won’t let overblown concerns over nukes get in its way. As far as the big picture goes, we must keep our focus on economic growth, development and democracy.
In response to last month’s terrorist attack on Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India conducted Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7 May, carefully targeting terrorist-related infrastructure not only in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but also in the heartland of Punjab province deep in its mainland territory. Pakistan claims that its forces downed five Indian Air Force aircraft on the Indian side of the boundary, though India has not confirmed any such event and no evidence has been presented. Indian strikes continued on Thursday, targeting Pakistani air defence installations in several locations. Pakistan also claims shooting down 25 drones. Again, this claim has not been verified.