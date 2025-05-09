Nitin Pai: Operation Sindoor sets a new normal for India’s strategy

On the flip side, it will be politically harder not to use the military option if the situation so demands. After the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, for instance, I argued that India should not play into Rawalpindi’s hands by launching military strikes. Pakistan was at that time forced to deploy its troops along its western border, where it was getting hammered by Pashtun militants. A war with India would have given the Pakistani army a pretext to get out of that jam. There are times when it is wiser not to hit back and India’s leadership should be free to exercise the best option.