Opinion
Raymond Group demerger: The hidden lesson for Indian family businesses
Summary
- Beyond focus and unlocking shareholder value, demergers are an under-leveraged path to settling business family feuds and succession planning.
Earlier this month, the ₹9,300 crore Raymond Group announced plans to demerge into three separate entities: Raymond Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle, and Raymond Realty. As part of the demerger plan, the company intends to list all three companies over time.
