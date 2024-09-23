Raymond Group demerger: The hidden lesson for Indian family businesses

Another key driver for demergers is the desire to return to core business operations. The late professor C.K. Prahalad introduced the concept of core competency in 1990, but following the liberalization of India’s economy in 1991, companies expanded rapidly into diverse ventures. A decade later, many of these diversifications proved unsuccessful, reinforcing the importance of sticking to core strengths. Similarly, in the past decade, fuelled by both domestic and global growth, Indian conglomerates once again diversified significantly. Now, ten years later, many are realizing the need to refocus, making demerger the right strategic approach.