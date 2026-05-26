Useful money: RBI's ₹2.9 trillion surplus transfer to the government struck a delicate balance

RBI’s confidence in stability is backed by its record and often articulated by its leadership. In the context of a falling rupee, for instance, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told Mint: “With the recent depreciation, it would be reasonable to think that the rupee is not overvalued. If anything, one could argue that the rupee has become undervalued, both in nominal as well as in [real effective exchange rate] terms.”