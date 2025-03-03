Opinion
India’s KYC crisis: A bank dedicated to welfare payments could resolve it
Summary
- Know Your Customer rules have locked out millions of Direct Benefit Transfer beneficiaries. Banks aren’t the villains of this crisis, though. To smoothen welfare payouts, India Post Payments Bank should be put in charge of DBT disbursal.
When millions of Indians cannot afford a ₹10 packet of Parle-G biscuits, how do we expect them to spend ₹100 a month on a 4G SIM card to access their own money? Financial inclusion should mean ease of access. But for many, it has become an uphill battle.
