India’s KYC crisis: A bank dedicated to welfare payments could resolve it

DBT mechanisms were introduced to curb corruption in welfare distribution. In 2007, Montek Singh Ahluwalia estimated that only 50% of welfare funds reached the poor. Recent field studies by Jean Drèze indicate that things have worsened in 2025, with 69% of DBT-linked bank accounts frozen on account of KYC issues. If beneficiaries cannot access their money, financial inclusion becomes meaningless. This is only slightly different from corruption in in-kind welfare schemes. Yet, it is neither tracked nor acknowledged as a systemic failure.