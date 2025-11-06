RBI's banking regulation rejig: Some proposals might need tweaks for the sake of systemic stability
Some changes RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra announced after last month's monetary policy committee meeting merit a closer look. Lifting the bar on overlaps between the lending activities of a bank and of its group entities, for example, and the easing of overall bank lending to large single borrowers.
The monetary policy announcement of 1 October 2025 was noteworthy for the changes to India’s banking regulation rules proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), more than for the formal decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) to leave the repo rate unchanged. There was, of course, a separate and very detailed Monetary Policy Report, a statutory obligation of the MPC at the mid-point of a fiscal year.