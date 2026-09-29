RBI’s capital cushion tweak: Tighter norms don’t relieve banks of their need to track market risks

From 1 April 2027, Indian banks will have to maintain higher levels of capital for their market risk exposures. Banks hold financial securities such as government treasuries, corporate bonds, listed equites and commodity notes.
From 1 April 2027, Indian banks will have to maintain higher levels of capital for their market risk exposures. Banks hold financial securities such as government treasuries, corporate bonds, listed equites and commodity notes.
The value of these securities changes daily based on market prices; i.e., the value of such securities are marked-to-market. The potential loss in value attributable to market moves is market risk. Equity capital must be kept for absorbing such losses.
The value of these securities changes daily based on market prices; i.e., the value of such securities are marked-to-market. The potential loss in value attributable to market moves is market risk. Equity capital must be kept for absorbing such losses.
On 21 September 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its final directions on the minimum capital banks need to cover market risk. This timely intervention by RBI will align India with the Basel 3 market risk framework. Despite occasional shocks, the past two decades have enjoyed low global inflation, low interest rates and trading anchored around the dollar.
Geopolitical instability, however, has driven up inflation and interest rates. Heightened risks require both capital and capability. However, extra capital against market risks should not disincentivize banks from sharpening their market risk management.
Time-tested regulatory choice: RBI is seen to prefer the standardized approach (SA) for capital calculation. This requires banks to keep capital based on the bank’s type and size of exposure, multiplied by a regulator-directed factor for that specific exposure type. This ensures ease of implementation and low cost of compliance for banks.
At the other end is an advanced internal model-based approach that is typical in many major economies. Here, banks use their own models to assess risks and estimate the capital needed. While this approach helps them build risk and analytical muscle, regulators often find that banks end up keeping less capital than would be considered prudent.
Regulators in such regimes, therefore, are trying to simplify the advanced approach and looking for ways to put a floor on capital asks. This vindicates RBI’s preference of a simple approach to ensuring capital adequacy.
RBI’s latest direction on market risks adopts the simplified standardized approach (SAA). Here, the new capital requirement would be a multiple of the existing capital requirement—which is 1.3 times, 3.5 times and 1.2 times for interest rate risks, equity risks and foreign currency risks, respectively.
The regulator has provided reasonable granular guidance on multiples by asset type, including mutual funds. Its implementation and calculation of market-risk capital needs on a daily basis, therefore, should not be a problem for most banks.
Safety with ease: The market risk exposure of Indian banks is limited. The global average capital allocation for market risk hovers around 4-5% of a bank’s total capital. According to latest annual reports, only the largest Indian banks are around this global average, with only one bank with 9% of its capital tagged to market risk. Apart from the top five banks, market risk is usually less than 2%, with small banks showing almost no market risk exposure.
For most banks with market risk exposure, it is predominantly interest rate and foreign currency risks. Under RBI’s new direction, capital requirement on account of market risk may rise by 25% to 35%.
For example, take a bank with its capital buffer at 15% of its risk- weighted assets and 4% market risk exposure; its market risk capital comes to 0.6 % of total capital. This may rise by 0.15% to 0.21%, which is hardly a bother given how banks usually have capital in excess of the regulatory minimum.
Of course, for banks with meaningful equity exposure, the market risk capital required may spike to more than double the current level.
Would the Indian economy need banks to increase their exposure? Indian corporates, as they expand their global footprint, would have to navigate an increasingly demanding financial environment—the rise of multi-currency trade (as opposed to being over indexed to the dollar), interest-rate volatility and supply-chain uncertainty. They will lean on Indian banks for their hedging and structured finance needs.
SSA trades higher capital asks for ease of implementation, which means it relies less on the sophistication and efficacy of a bank’s own risk management processes.
Arguably, advanced Indian banks may be less motivated to improve their market risk assessment capability, given the lack of a reward in the form of a smaller capital cushion. This could conceivably hinder them in providing Indian corporates with savvy risk products and structured financing. While simplicity is preferred, complexity avoidance may not suit the country’s economy in the upcoming era.
Guard against market risk management atrophy: Globally, the SSA is usually a concession for smaller banks, not a rule for the whole banking system. In the Indian context, SSA for a majority of banks is an appropriate solution. However, frontier banks should be nudged to maintain internal models for parallel estimates of market risk. This will help win market confidence that banks can support complex products.
Amid complex geopolitics, if Indian corporates are over-reliant on banks in other countries for complex financing, it can become a vulnerability. And if the domestic capacity to manage heightened market risk weakens, the comfort of an extra capital buffer may reduce.
The author is a risk management and AI consultant, and a member of the visiting faculty, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta.