RBI’s message is clear: Corporate houses shouldn’t expect banking licences
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has done well to reiterate the central bank’s long-held policy of keeping corporate houses out of banking. It is best to avoid conflicts of interest in this vital sector and the counter-argument isn’t persuasive.
In a world where change is said to be the only constant, it’s good to know that some things do not change. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) long-held policy of keeping corporates out of banking, for instance. “There is no proposal to allow corporates, either directly or through non-banking finance companies, to obtain banking licences," said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week. He cited an “inherent conflict of interest with a group actually dealing with the money of depositors."