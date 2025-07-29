RBI’s message is clear: Corporate houses shouldn’t expect banking licences

Sure, we could do with more and larger banks. But, as the working group report noted back in 2020, capital has not been a constraint for private banks. With the Indian economy averaging an annual growth rate of 7.2% in the past three years, that position has only changed for the better. Public sector banks are better placed too. State Bank of India’s recent qualified institutional placement aimed to raise ₹25,000 crore but attracted bids of ₹1.12 trillion, 64% of it from foreign investors.