RBI could no longer ignore the gathering dark clouds in the inflation front

The RBI has been content to let the rupee float down gently over the past few weeks. However, given the unrelenting price pressures on food and fuel prices globally, as well the continuing supply chain disruptions (exacerbated by the lockdown in China), there is a risk of the current account deficit widening, and governor Shaktikanta Das admits it as well: “The worsening of terms of trade, driven by higher commodity prices could have implications for the current account deficit in 2022-23, but it is expected to be comfortably financed". Despite these brave words, his timing seems to give him away: he is clearly trying to minimize the consequences of the Fed’s monetary policy normalization on India’s inflation rate, via financial flows and exchange rate volatility.

