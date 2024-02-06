RBI could signal scope for rate cuts in 2024-25

That said, retail inflation climbing to 5.7% in December will keep RBI’s gaze fixed on price stability, the mandate it must meet to score a key credibility win. Given its commitment to Arjuna-like accuracy, it would need price escalation held at—or around—4% year-on-year for a stretch. This means borrowers must display patience and not expect an imminent easing of monetary policy. What the budget plan could advance, however, is a much-awaited shift in stance from “withdrawal of accommodation," a reference to pandemic-time easing, to “neutral." Should RBI’s latest data readings prompt confidence that its efforts since mid-2022 have given it a handle on price levels (note that core inflation has been easing), then such a switch is within the realm of possibility this week. If done, it would raise anticipation of policy rate cuts at some point in 2024-25, as it would formalize inflation as a receding threat and economic growth as an equal consideration. Of course, this would depend on RBI’s assessment of inflationary factors. Crude oil, for one. While US hydrocarbon supply has helped keep global prices stable, a flare-up due to the crisis in West Asia can’t be ruled out. Prices are back above $80 per barrel and even the budget math could get hit by a lasting upshoot. Meanwhile, food prices remain subject to volatility. So core inflation—shorn of fuel and food, i.e.—having eased is incomplete comfort. What RBI’s policy panel might opt for, then, is inflation-fighting accuracy as a priority over risking a lost chance of achieving 4%. Hasty easing could undo a year-and-a-half’s deployment of various tools. Perhaps RBI can draw comfort from the US Fed’s apparent wait for confidence in achieving its 2% target before it eases credit in America. Given how the Fed-funds rate affects capital flows, a measure of synchrony is useful in tightening cycles, but less so the other way round.

