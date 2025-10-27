RBI’s regulatory arc for banking can be explained by weak animal spirits in the economy
The central bank has relaxed regulations to ease credit flows even as it opens India’s banking sector further to foreign risk capital. These are adaptive moves, given our scarcity of domestic investors. But for an economic boost, we must address other deficiencies that hold growth back.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is right to worry about both a slowdown in credit growth and weak animal spirits in the domestic market, represented by a marked reluctance to stump up risk capital. Latest RBI data reflects that anxiety: year-on-year non-food credit grew only 11.2% as of 3 October.