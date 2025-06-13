Mint Quick Edit | Low inflation: Stoking high hopes?
Summary
India’s retail inflation rate under 3% puts it close to the lower limit of RBI’s target. We haven’t seen such splendid price stability for over six years. But how the rest of this year will pan out remains a question.
Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised us with the scale of its monetary stimulus, the country’s inflation has slumped to a low last seen more than six years ago.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story