Mint Quick Edit | Low inflation: Stoking high hopes?

Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised us with the scale of its monetary stimulus, the country’s inflation has slumped to a low last seen more than six years ago.

The consumer price index rose only 2.82% from a year earlier in May. In April, it had risen 3.16%. Inflation has now been under RBI’s 4% central goal for four months in a row, thanks mostly to a cool-off in food prices. RBI is likely to view it as a validation of its bigger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut last week, with a full percentage-point cut to follow later this year in the cash banks must keep with it as a ratio of deposits.

How inflation behaves for the rest of the year is now the big question. The central bank has shifted its policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’, which means any nasty surprise on price stability could make it tighten monetary conditions.

The hope is that price pressures will stay subdued, which would be a major milestone for the idea of inflation targeting. Such an outcome is not inevitable, though. If the scatter and intensity of monsoon rainfall could let India down, so might the fallout of today’s global trade flux. For now, though, policymakers can breathe easy.