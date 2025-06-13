Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Low inflation: Stoking high hopes?

Mint Quick Edit | Low inflation: Stoking high hopes?

Mint Editorial Board

India’s retail inflation rate under 3% puts it close to the lower limit of RBI’s target. We haven’t seen such splendid price stability for over six years. But how the rest of this year will pan out remains a question.

How inflation behaves for the rest of the year is now the big question.
Gift this article

Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised us with the scale of its monetary stimulus, the country’s inflation has slumped to a low last seen more than six years ago.

Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised us with the scale of its monetary stimulus, the country’s inflation has slumped to a low last seen more than six years ago.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | An inflation dip enlarges RBI’s policy space

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | An inflation dip enlarges RBI’s policy space

The consumer price index rose only 2.82% from a year earlier in May. In April, it had risen 3.16%. Inflation has now been under RBI’s 4% central goal for four months in a row, thanks mostly to a cool-off in food prices. RBI is likely to view it as a validation of its bigger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut last week, with a full percentage-point cut to follow later this year in the cash banks must keep with it as a ratio of deposits.

Also Read: Has RBI unleashed its arsenal too soon for the economy?

How inflation behaves for the rest of the year is now the big question. The central bank has shifted its policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’, which means any nasty surprise on price stability could make it tighten monetary conditions.

Also Read: The Reserve Bank’s leap of faith: A big rate cut is very hard to justify

The hope is that price pressures will stay subdued, which would be a major milestone for the idea of inflation targeting. Such an outcome is not inevitable, though. If the scatter and intensity of monsoon rainfall could let India down, so might the fallout of today’s global trade flux. For now, though, policymakers can breathe easy.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.