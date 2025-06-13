Mint Quick Edit | Low inflation: Stoking high hopes?

The consumer price index rose only 2.82% from a year earlier in May. In April, it had risen 3.16%. Inflation has now been under RBI’s 4% central goal for four months in a row, thanks mostly to a cool-off in food prices. RBI is likely to view it as a validation of its bigger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate cut last week, with a full percentage-point cut to follow later this year in the cash banks must keep with it as a ratio of deposits.