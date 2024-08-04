Opinion
RBI’s digital rupee needn’t languish: Here’s how it can succeed
Summary
- India’s CBDC has seen low adoption so far and India’s digital divide means its bankless-payment edge over UPI may take long to attract a user base. For near-term success, RBI could focus on its potential for cheap cross-border payments. This would require alliances that girdle the globe.
At present, 134 countries and currency unions, representing 98% of global GDP, are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). India has been at the forefront. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a CBDC pilot project for a ‘digital rupee.’
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more