RBI faces monetary policy dilemmas

There would, however, be no escape for RBI if it were confronted with the trilemma arising out of a reversal of US monetary policy. Unlike China, and several other Asian countries, India’s foreign exchange reserves are not a result of an accumulation of trade surpluses. India runs a structural current account deficit that needs to be financed through capital inflows. Its foreign exchange reserves have been built on the back of a Fed -induced global financial cycle, which has sent a flood of capital into emerging markets in search of higher yield, as the Fed has kept US interest rates at the zero bound for an extended period through a sustained expansion of its balance sheet.