RBI finally course-corrects; begins normalizing in baby steps

The MPC’s statement this time is far more guarded in contrast to the one in February 2022: “The MPC also decided unanimously to remain accommodative while focussing on withdrawal of accommodation (emphasis added) to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth". Then there was no mention of “withdrawal of accommodation". On the contrary, then the RBI’s position was that “forward guidance of accommodative stance" would be maintained “as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward".

