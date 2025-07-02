A composite index of financial conditions run by RBI is a promising idea
A financial conditions index (FCI), as proposed by a paper in RBI’s monthly bulletin for June, could aid monetary policy. But such a tool can only be an input for human judgement—and correlation must never be confused with causation.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Financial Stability Report presents an upbeat view of the country’s financial system. Banks and non-bank financial companies are in good shape, says the report, adding that financial conditions have eased, supported by an accommodative monetary policy.