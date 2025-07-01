Mint Quick Edit | Financial stability must deliver service efficiency
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest ‘Financial Stability Report’ is heartening. Systemic risk is not a concern and India’s financial sector seems stable amid global flux. Stability, however, is just an enabler.
Systemic risk is not a concern, going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Financial Stability Report. As its systemic risk survey conducted in May reveals, “medium risk" is seen in all major risk groups, with 92% of respondents expressing a level of confidence in India’s financial system that’s either higher than or similar to the last round’s.