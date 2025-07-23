Hard money: RBI must enlarge its buffer of foreign exchange reserves
Today’s level doesn’t look adequate in the context of risks arising from capital flows more than trade gaps. Look at India’s international investment position, not just import cover and current account deficit.
On 27 June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released balance-of-payments data for the January-March quarter and full year 2024-25. One notable point was the sharp drop in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2024-25. Gross inflows/investments into India stood at $81 billion, or 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), last fiscal year.