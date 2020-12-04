RBI gives growth a chance, parking inflation worries for the moment

In the past eight months, the RBI has been a nimble and pro-active central bank that has opened up the taps of liquidity and repeatedly done what it takes to keep the flow of gas going at a time when the pandemic shut businesses, reduced incomes and caused an economic standstill for weeks. The result of a co-ordinated fiscal and monetary policy has seen a dramatic bounce back in economic activity that reduced the hit on the GDP from a minus 9.5 to a contraction of 7.5% in FY21. Markets have been on a tear as they had already anticipated the sharp bounce back (if RBI did not pull the plug on growth) for the first quarter of the next financial year (2021-22). The RBI putting out a 21.9% Q1 FY21-22 number on GDP growth (see this chart) while maintaining its easy liquidity stance has told the market participants that it is status quo on the policy stance till the economy recovers. Inflation is up and so is the inflation projections for the next year – but RBI would be a lone central bank in the world to harden interest rates when the patient is still on life-support.