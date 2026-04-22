A speech by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Princeton University on 18 April is noteworthy for setting down in black-and-white some of the basic principles that have guided the central bank over the past many years. Having stood the test of time, they continue to serve their purpose.
The RBI governor’s Princeton speech is spot on: India isn’t ready yet for full capital account liberalization
SummaryIn matters of macro policy, going slow and steady is usually wiser. Full rupee convertibility for capital transactions may be a worthy goal, but it mustn’t be pursued at the cost of the economy’s stability. Robust policy often needs priority over what’s optimal.
A speech by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Princeton University on 18 April is noteworthy for setting down in black-and-white some of the basic principles that have guided the central bank over the past many years. Having stood the test of time, they continue to serve their purpose.
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