The RBI governor’s Princeton speech is spot on: India isn’t ready yet for full capital account liberalization

A speech by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Princeton University on 18 April is noteworthy for setting down in black-and-white some of the basic principles that have guided the central bank over the past many years. Having stood the test of time, they continue to serve their purpose.
A speech by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at Princeton University on 18 April is noteworthy for setting down in black-and-white some of the basic principles that have guided the central bank over the past many years. Having stood the test of time, they continue to serve their purpose.
The first principle, in the governor’s words, is to “prioritize robustness over optimality.” In public policy, the best should never become the enemy of the good. Such decisions are about making choices, often between objectives in conflict, for the best outcomes overall.
The first principle, in the governor’s words, is to “prioritize robustness over optimality.” In public policy, the best should never become the enemy of the good. Such decisions are about making choices, often between objectives in conflict, for the best outcomes overall.
In the context of RBI, for instance, it could be a trade-off between price stability and economic growth.
Malhotra listed many other principles. A policy of ‘gradualism,’ or not making any abrupt course corrections; of ‘transparency,’ which “provides predictability and credibility, and thereby enhances effectiveness” and helps quell uncertainty among economic agents; of ‘anchoring inflation expectations’; and lastly, one of ‘clear communication’ of RBI’s strategy and policy decisions. These could be summed up as informed pragmatism.
The governor emphasized that while a broad policy stance suits uncertain times, firm commitments on the future path of policy should be avoided. It is telling that most central banks, RBI included, have given up the practice of offering forward guidance.
In today’s scenario, where uncertainty might be the only certainty, any central bank that signals future moves could end up with egg on its face, hurting its own credibility and thus also its sway over expectations. Financial stability, as Malhotra pithily put it, is the “bedrock on which an economy prospers and grows sustainably.”
If capital controls are necessary to ensure this stability, so be it. It is thanks to RBI’s insistence on such curbs—especially on outflows by residents—that we escaped the worst of not just the Asian Crisis of 1997, but also the financial turmoil of 2007-08. Yet, RBI has also relaxed many of its erstwhile restrictions on forex transactions in line with India’s improving macro indicators.
While limitless inflows and outflows of capital have plus points in theory, a conditionally convertible rupee for such transfers has held us in good stead. Not only is our risk of capital flight that much lower, our short-term external debt is at levels well below what our forex reserves could cover.
And while businesses have access to foreign loans, with norms eased further recently, RBI has steadfastly refused to allow the kind of short-term forex borrowing that left many Asian nations exposed to flips in global sentiment.
India has lately seen a sharp reversal in capital flows. Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded $19 billion worth of Indian equities in 2026 to date, and that too, amid a slump in direct investment from abroad. Our stock market has trailed others and the rupee has dropped, but the impact would have been worse without capital safeguards.
Today, even a war-widened current account deficit looks manageable (if watch-worthy) and our foreign currency exposure does not fray nerves. The inescapable lesson: “For a country at India’s stage of development,” Malhotra said, “the sequencing of capital account liberalization is not a technicality—it is a first-order question of macroeconomic sovereignty.”
For the relative resilience of our economy, we must credit the caution with which we eased capital rules. And for steady progress, a macro policy may need to be more robust than optimal.