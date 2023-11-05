RBI governor’s growth optimism overlooks India’s rural distress
Letting realism prevail over Panglossian statements will help the central bank get a better handle on tail risks. Continuing rural stagnation should ideally focus attention on the distributional effects of monetary policy.
Here’s a $64-billion question: in the ongoing debate about the changing role of central banks, are central bankers expected to inflate feel-good news while downplaying the depressing parts? Recent statements by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das draw attention to some of these contemporary dilemmas confronting central banks.