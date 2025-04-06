Why RBI gave banks a knuckle rap for their misaligned retail focus
Summary
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra did the right thing by shining a light on customer grievances. Banks must fix their ways if today’s dismal levels of customer satisfaction are to improve.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra does not seem to believe in slow starts. Soon after assuming office, he has shot multiple arrows from his regulatory bow. This has met with the customary scepticism, but a central bank governor’s words have weight and can work through multiple regulatory channels.