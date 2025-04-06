Why RBI gave banks a knuckle rap for their misaligned retail focus

This also demonstrates how the organizational structure of most banks is fundamentally misaligned with the retail business. As an individual, suppose you get a wrong message about your credit card dues or a missed payment. If you try to get the bank to admit its mistake, you are in for a rough ride. It will first throw its entire bureaucracy at you. If you persist, it will reward your doggedness by lining up its legal machinery. For a resource-constrained individual, this becomes a soul-sapping event.