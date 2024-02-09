RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das does an encore after the budget
Summary
- An interim budget devoid of fireworks was followed by a no-nonsense status-quo monetary policy. RBI stuck to its core aim of curbing inflation.
Exactly a week to the day that India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her pragmatic/no-nonsense/business-like/no-frills/poll-gimmick/farewell budget (take your pick, depending on your political proclivities), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did an encore. Presiding over his 32nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a status-quo policy with no change in either the repo rate (at which the central bank infuses liquidity into the system) or stance (focused on withdrawal of liquidity).