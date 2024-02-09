RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das does an encore after the budget

Das then walked his talk. Aware that monetary policy acts with long lags and, thanks to its broad-brush approach, is often regressive. An easy money policy leads to inflation and ends up hurting the poor far more than the rich. And, for all the talk of inflation being “stable and within the notified tolerance range of 2-6%" as stated by the FM in Parliament a day earlier, it is far from obvious how much of the reduction in inflation is due to monetary-policy actions and how much due to government measures (of which lentils to be sold below market prices under the label Bharat Dal is only the latest example). He probably also knows a time of reckoning will come, but later. In all probability, after elections, in the form of a wider fiscal deficit!