RBI has been managing liquidity quite well in challenging times
Summary
- India’s central bank has managed its liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor quite well under trying conditions. It’s fair to say that the money market in India is better evolved now.
The country’s money market is very sophisticated today, with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liquidity framework now targeting the call money rate. The call-money market is the ultimate refuge for banks to manage their surpluses and deficits after exhausting all other options. With its liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), RBI targets the weighted average call money rate to keep it in a range of 6.25% to 6.75%.