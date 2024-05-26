RBI has been managing liquidity quite well in challenging times

There have been anomalies here. We have seen net deficit levels of ₹1-1.5 trillion on a daily basis, as has been the case since April. Yet, the bank surpluses that have flowed into the SDF have been buoyant and could lie in a range of ₹60,000-80,000 crore. This shows that the system is not one-sided. Some banks have surpluses and invest in RBI’s overnight SDF for a return of 6.25%, while those with cash shortfalls borrow at 6.51-6.75% through the VRR and MSF windows. A closer picture is difficult to get.