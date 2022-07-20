RBI has done a better job than the US Fed in its inflation vigil4 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
Our central bank diagnosed its causes more accurately while keeping currency risks under watch
Even as the world grapples with a surge in inflation, it seems India’s price rise may have already peaked. While it is certain that inflation will stay elevated in first half of 2022-23, with readings more than 7% till September, the second-half prognosis looks bright with March 2023 inflation likely to be in the 5-5.5% range. This would mean that monetary policy might be less aggressive than anticipated earlier.