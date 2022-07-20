RBI has done a better job than the US Fed in its inflation vigil

Short-term trade credit, with a share of 95-98%, has been the largest component of short-term debt since 2014-15. Tenors of 6 months to 1 year have been the largest component of short-term trade credit. Such credit has always been a widely used route for Indian importers to meet their payment obligations at competitive costs through banks and institutions overseas. Buyer’s credit is usually opened by them based on stand-by letters of credit issued by domestic banks, so the probability of default is almost non-existent on this front, as ultimate payment responsibility lies with the Indian bank of the importer. Also, payment obligations are hedged as per RBI directives (unless a natural hedge is available); so rupee volatility or a rise in interest costs can affect sentiments for availing fresh trade credit but would have a negligible impact on existing obligations. It’s mostly large corporates that avail of trade credit and they routinely roll it over every year, and this could be anywhere between 10-15%, as per the latest data.