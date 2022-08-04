RBI has good reason to prioritize inflation control at this juncture4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM IST
A rate hike is necessary to prevent a tanking rupee from raising the country’s fuel import bill and worsening price instability
Today, 5 August, the monetary policy committee (MPC) will announce its decision on the policy rate. It is expected to be raised by between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage points. Monetary tightening carries a growth sacrifice, but inflation permissiveness can be seriously destabilizing. The issue of course is how successful monetary tightening will be in curtailing inflation.