There has been considerable discussion around enforcement actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including on the need for an appellate authority similar to the Securities Appellate Tribunal for decisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. But there has been relatively little debate about the why, what and how of enforcement, particularly the distinction between enforcement and supervisory action.
RBI: How a more transparent and predictable supervisory architecture could strengthen confidence in its decisions
SummaryRBI’s enforcement has a rigorous process, but penalty cases in the news have stirred a debate on whether India needs an appellate authority. Its supervisory role is relatively opaque for valid reasons, but RBI may find that the more predictable and proportionate it is, the better.
There has been considerable discussion around enforcement actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including on the need for an appellate authority similar to the Securities Appellate Tribunal for decisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. But there has been relatively little debate about the why, what and how of enforcement, particularly the distinction between enforcement and supervisory action.
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