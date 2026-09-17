RBI: How a more transparent and predictable supervisory architecture could strengthen confidence in its decisions

There has been considerable discussion around enforcement actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including on the need for an appellate authority similar to the Securities Appellate Tribunal for decisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. But there has been relatively little debate about the why, what and how of enforcement, particularly the distinction between enforcement and supervisory action.
There has been considerable discussion around enforcement actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including on the need for an appellate authority similar to the Securities Appellate Tribunal for decisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. But there has been relatively little debate about the why, what and how of enforcement, particularly the distinction between enforcement and supervisory action.
RBI’s actions broadly take two forms: penal action by the Enforcement Department (EFD), which is placed in the public domain, and supervisory action, much of which remains confidential. Understanding this distinction is important to appreciate how RBI exercises its regulatory powers.
Enforcement action principally concerns violations of a statute, regulation or regulatory direction. When a breach is identified during an inspection or through another supervisory process, the matter is referred to the EFD, which examines the issue and, if needed, issues a show-cause notice seeking the regulated entity’s (RE) response.
The RE is given an opportunity to make written submissions and, if required, to present its case at a personal hearing before a panel of executive directors. The panel provides an independent layer of review in the enforcement process, examining the material on record and the RE’s submissions before reaching a decision. A reasoned order follows.
Importantly, there are cases where the proposed penalties have been dropped or reduced after considering the RE’s submissions. Unfortunately, this aspect of the process is not publicly visible. So, public attention tends to focus on penalties imposed rather than cases where the proposed action has been modified or dropped.
Supervisory action serves a different purpose. Its objective is not merely to punish a past violation, but address weaknesses that could pose risks to the safety and soundness of an RE, its customers or the financial system.
Such intervention can range from informal engagement to significant restrictions on business, addressing weaknesses in governance, risk management, cyber and information technology systems, related-party exposures, customer conduct, capital, compliance systems and internal controls.
Where supervisory action is contemplated, the RE is given a chance to explain its position and provide additional information. RBI considers these submissions before taking a decision, often at a senior level. Unlike enforcement proceedings, there is no separate appellate panel for supervisory decisions.
There is a practical reason for this. Supervisory intervention often needs to be timely to be effective, and another layer of review could defeat that purpose. Moreover, significant supervisory decisions are generally preceded by extensive engagement between RBI and the RE.
RBI does not maintain a publicly accessible, entity-level database of all supervisory interventions. Material actions may nevertheless become public through RBI announcements or, in the case of listed entities, through disclosures to stock exchanges.
There are sound reasons for this approach. Banking and financial services are built on trust. Public disclosure of every supervisory observation could create unintended consequences, including reputational damage and loss of depositor confidence. A related point is often overlooked: a clean enforcement record does not necessarily mean that an RE has a clean supervisory record.
What can be done to make the framework more transparent, predictable and proportionate, without compromising confidentiality or financial stability?
First, RBI could publish aggregate information on enforcement cases in which the proposed penalties were subsequently dropped, reduced or modified after considering submissions from REs. This would provide a balanced picture of the enforcement process.
Second, RBI could articulate the broad principles governing supervisory escalation. It need not publish rigid thresholds, but could explain how concerns may progress from observations and corrective-action requirements to enhanced monitoring and, if necessary, restrictions or other interventions. This would help demonstrate that supervisory action is the outcome of an escalation process rather than a sudden decision.
Third, for particularly consequential supervisory actions, an internal ‘second look’ by a senior official or a group independent of the original supervisory team could provide an additional safeguard. This need not be an appellate mechanism and should not delay urgent intervention.
Fourth, for industry benefit, RBI could also publish anonymised supervisory case studies, explaining the nature of a deficiency, why it was material, the corrective action sought and the supervisory response.
Finally, RBI could draw upon global peers such as the European Central Bank, Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority and the Federal Reserve to develop a structured protocol for the communication of supervisory activities.
The debate should not be whether we need another appellate authority, but how to make the existing enforcement and supervisory architecture more transparent, predictable, proportionate and accountable. Transparency, though, should not weaken supervision, but strengthen confidence in it.
The author is founder and partner, Duvvuru & Reddy LLP, and member of the Reserve Bank of India’s advisory group on regulation