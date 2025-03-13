Secure RBI independence through direct accountability to Parliament
Summary
- The RBI Act and actual RBI-government relations may explain why former governor Shaktikanta Das’s appointment as a top bureaucrat attracted little scrutiny. Yet, since RBI independence is crucial, India should consider broadening its oversight.
Shaktikanta Das, who recently retired as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, was appointed as a principal secretary to the Prime Minister, making him the second most important government bureaucrat in the country. Just as retired judges taking up political appointments is perceived as undermining judicial independence, post-retirement appointments of central bank governors could evoke similar anxieties over central bank independence.