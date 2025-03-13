Secure RBI independence through direct accountability to Parliament

Of the 22 governors who have led RBI from 1949 till 2024, 13 were civil servants in the government’s employment immediately before their appointment to the role. Of the other nine, at least four took up political appointments right after their RBI term. Further, RBI governors who were former civil servants have served for longer durations at the central bank’s top—an average of almost 4.2 years, compared to the overall average of just above 3.4 years. The average for the non-civil-servant RBI governors is a little over 2.3 years.