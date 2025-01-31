The liquidity dry-up of banks in India was partly RBI’s own doing
Summary
- The central bank is trying to address a market problem in which it too has played a significant role. The episode’s lesson is that prudential norms for banks—like their liquidity coverage ratio—should be calibrated to suit our own specific conditions.
The chickens are coming home to roost. That might seem an inappropriate statement to make in the context of a central bank. But it may uncannily be true of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today. Why? Because the liquidity tightness of the past few weeks that it is currently trying to address is partly, though not entirely, the consequence of its own proposed new rules on the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of banks.